English and other languages: The polluted drinking water

Several thousand individuals in Askøy has become ill with diarrhea and other symptoms. The likely cause is campylobact-bacterias in the drinking water from Kleppe waterworks.
Click here for information in polish, russian, arabic and amharic
Her is a map of the area where the drinking water may be pollluted:
The advice from the authorities is as follows:
- All drinking water must be boiled. You should also boil water that you intend to use in:
- Cooking that will not be heated to more than 100 °C (212 Farenheit)
- Coffee
- Ice cubes
- Rinsing of vegetables and other types of food
- Tooth brushing
You do not need to boil water for:
- Cooking where the food is heated above 100 °C
- Washing your hands
- Showering or using the bath tub. But individuals who are immunocompromised and have open wounds, should be careful.
- Washing the dishes. If you do the dishes manually, you should rinse them with boiling water. If you have a dishwasher, make sure it is set to at least 65 °C
- Doing the laundry
- Cleaning
Askøy kommune is monitoring the situation and are testing the water from various sources to find out when and where it will be safe to drink the water.