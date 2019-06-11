Meny Lukk

English and other languages: The polluted drinking water

  • The water in parts of Askøy is not safe to drink. FOTO: Pixabay

All drinking water must be boiled. Read the advises here.

Several thousand individuals in Askøy has become ill with diarrhea and other symptoms. The likely cause is campylobact-bacterias in the drinking water from Kleppe waterworks.

Click here for information in polish, russian, arabic and amharic

Her is a map of the area where the drinking water may be pollluted:

In the area marked in dark purple you should not drink tap water.
Askøy kommune

The advice from the authorities is as follows:

  • All drinking water must be boiled. You should also boil water that you intend to use in:
  • Cooking that will not be heated to more than 100 °C (212 Farenheit)
  • Coffee
  • Ice cubes
  • Rinsing of vegetables and other types of food
  • Tooth brushing

You do not need to boil water for:

  • Cooking where the food is heated above 100 °C
  • Washing your hands
  • Showering or using the bath tub. But individuals who are immunocompromised and have open wounds, should be careful.
  • Washing the dishes. If you do the dishes manually, you should rinse them with boiling water. If you have a dishwasher, make sure it is set to at least 65 °C
  • Doing the laundry
  • Cleaning

Askøy kommune is monitoring the situation and are testing the water from various sources to find out when and where it will be safe to drink the water.

