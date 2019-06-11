English and other languages: The polluted drinking water

Several thousand individuals in Askøy has become ill with diarrhea and other symptoms. The likely cause is campylobact-bacterias in the drinking water from Kleppe waterworks.

Click here for information in polish, russian, arabic and amharic

Her is a map of the area where the drinking water may be pollluted:

Askøy kommune

The advice from the authorities is as follows:

All drinking water must be boiled. You should also boil water that you intend to use in:

Cooking that will not be heated to more than 100 °C (212 Farenheit)

Coffee

Ice cubes

Rinsing of vegetables and other types of food

Tooth brushing

You do not need to boil water for:

Cooking where the food is heated above 100 °C

Washing your hands

Showering or using the bath tub. But individuals who are immunocompromised and have open wounds, should be careful.

Washing the dishes. If you do the dishes manually, you should rinse them with boiling water. If you have a dishwasher, make sure it is set to at least 65 °C

Doing the laundry

Cleaning

Askøy kommune is monitoring the situation and are testing the water from various sources to find out when and where it will be safe to drink the water.