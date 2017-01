Leonard Cohen ble hennes medisin mot angst og depresjon

When I was a little girl I used to sit in my room stearing at the wall.

It was like I was trying to see. See something more than what was right before me.

They called me weird...

I found a book, a book written by you. What hit me? I got numb...

I fell in love with the razorblades at every side of your pages... They made me feel that your words were hard, real and saving.

I felt company, I felt company when I was stearing at the wall... I didn´t feel alone!

If I should draw a picture of you, I would draw a ring.

A ring of everlasting poetry. Poetry never dies...

I watched you presents life to death. "Follow your hearts" you said, followed our hearts we did...

Now you take your lovers hand and dance her to the end of love.

You got it darker.

You got your closing time...

Rest in peace.

Skrevet av Meg Beate Iversen etter Leonard Cohens død